Fort St John Elks Speed Skating Club to host Short Track Meet this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club will be hosting a Short Track Meet this Saturday, November 2, at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

According to Katherine North, of the Elks Speed Skating Club, about 55 skaters will be attending from as far away as Kamloops and Vanderhoof, as well as from Alberta.

North says Short Track racing is a fast and exciting sport to watch.

The Short Track Meet will be taking place this Saturday, November 2, from 9:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., on the East Rink at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.