Fort St John Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle fire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle fire in the early morning at a local business.

Friday, October 18th, 2019, at 5:30, am, the burning vehicle, discovered in a locked compound. Crews were able to knock down the fire and prevent the fire from spreading to other cars.

The RCMP have taken over the investigation as the fire is considered suspicious.

Further to the motor vehicle fire, the FSJ Fire Department shares, as the Fire crews were clearing the first scene, they were called to Taylor for a Mutual Aid structure fire.

The City of Fort St John sent four firefighters and the Tender Apparatus to assist.

For more information; CLICK HERE.