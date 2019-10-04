Fort St John Flyers reach two-year sponsorship agreement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Ahead of the upcoming season, the Fort St. John Senior Flyers have announced that they have reached a sponsorship agreement.

For the next two years, the Flyers’ main sponsorship will be with Chances Casino and Just Jacks Restaurant of Fort St. John.

In a release, the Flyers say they are certainly grateful for the support and commitment shown by these community-minded organizations.

The Flyers are currently in training camp and are scheduled to take part in an Exhibition Series against the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks on October 19 and 20.