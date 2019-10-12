Fort St John Huskies fall to Fairview Flyers in shootout on Friday night road game

FAIRVIEW, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road on Friday night as they took on the Fairview Flyers.

This was the first time this season that the Huskies and the Flyers had played together.

At 9:47 into the game, it was not a great start for the Huskies as Fairview would score a goal making the score 1-0.

That would be the only goal made throughout the first period and despite Fairview leading the scoreboard, the Huskies had 16-5 shots on goal.

In the second period, the Huskies would continue leading with shots on goal as they made multiple attempts to get the puck past Fairview’s goalie but to no avail of managing to get one in.

Unfortunately, at 1:51 remaining in the second frame, Fairview would score their second goal of the night, on a power play, making it a lead of 2-0 over the Huskies as they headed into the third.

Things started to turn around for the Huskies in the third as Jeridyn Loewen would score on a powerplay at 5:02 into the period, with assists from Jared Loewen and Gary Loewen, making the score 2-1 behind the Flyers.

Then 50 seconds right after that goal, Chase London would score the pups second goal on a power play, with Jared Winkel and Connor Kindrat making the assists, setting the score tied at two apiece.

The score at the end of the third remained tied at 2-2, forcing play into overtime.

Despite playing in overtime, that would solve nothing so the game went into a shootout.

In the end, the Huskies would fall to Fairview 3-2 in a shootout. Final shots on goal were 44-20 for the Huskies.

Up next, on Saturday, October 12, the Huskies are in Grande Prairie as they face the JDA County Kings. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the Crosslink County Sportsplex.