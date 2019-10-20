-1.4 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, October 20, 2019
The Fort St. John Huskies vs the North Peace Navigators. Photo by Scott Brooks
Fort St John Huskies fall to North Peace Navigators on Saturday night

Avatar Scott Brooks

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies were in Peace River on Saturday night as they took on the North Peace Navigators.

The game did not start the way the Huskies were hoping as, at 6:47 into the first period, the Navigators would score making it a lead of 1-0.

To make matters worse, Huskies’ Joel Bourgeois would receive a two-minute penalty for tripping at 8:28 into the frame.

During that penalty, the Navs would take advantage of the power play and score a goal making the score 2-0 over the Huskies.

In the second period, things would start to turn around for the Pups as Joel Bourgeois would score a goal at 8:24 into the frame, with assists by Logan Kimmie and Jared Winkel, making the score 2-1.

Then at 1:36 remaining in the second period, Joel Bourgeois would score his second goal of the night, with assists from the team of Logan Kimmie and Jared Winkel, tying the score at two apiece as they headed into the third.

At 50 seconds into the third period, the Navigators would take the lead by scoring a goal making the score 3-2.

Then at 3:22 into the frame, Dean Whitcomb would score a goal on the Navigators, with a double assist by Gary Loewen and Jared Loewen, making the score tied at three apiece.

This tie would last long as the Navigators would score a goal at 4:03 into the period, making the score 4-3 over the Huskies.

Then with under two minutes to go in the game, the Navigators would take advantage of another power play and make the final score 5-3 over the Huskies.

Up next, the Huskies are home on October 25 and 26 as they take on the JDA County Kings on Friday, followed by a game on Saturday with the Fairview Flyers.

Both games are taking place at the North Peace Arena, with puck drop at 8:00 p.m.

Scott Brooks
