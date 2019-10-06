11.8 C
The Fort St. John Huskies vs the JDA County Kings. Photo by Scott Brooks
Fort St John Huskies lose one, win one over weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were busy this weekend with two games, one on the road and one at home.

On Friday night, the Huskies were down in Sexsmith to take on the Vipers.

At 2:13 into the game, Huskies’ Chase London would score on the Vipers, with an assist by Cayden Franette, making it an early lead of 1-0.

Soon, the Vipers would tie the score at one apiece and then take the lead of 2-1.

The score would be 3-2 over the Huskies by the end of the first.

Throughout the remainder of the night, the Huskies made an effort to keep up with the Vipers but were unable to, eventually falling 6-5 under Sexsmith.

Then on Saturday, the Huskies returned home looking to make a rebound as they were host to the JDA County Kings.

It was another close game for the Huskies but this time, it was one that the Huskies were able to come out on top.

By the end of the first, the Huskies had a lead of 3-2 over the Kings and were able to maintain the lead, eventually winning the game with a score of 4-3.

The Huskies now stand in third place in the early season standings with 3 wins and 2 losses.

Up next, the Huskies are on the road for two games as they head to Fairview to take on the Flyers on Friday, October 11, followed by a game against the Kings on Saturday, October 12, in Grande Prairie.

Election News

Scott Brooks
