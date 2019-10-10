5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Fort St John Huskies on the road this weekend for two games...
Sports

Fort St John Huskies on the road this weekend for two games in Alberta

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this weekend to play two games.

On Friday, October 11, the Huskies will be in Fairview as they take on the Flyers.

The Huskies have not yet played Fairview this season, and currently, the Flyers are in first place in the division standings with 4 wins and 1 loss.

The Huskies vs Flyers game is this Friday, October 11, at the Fairview Arena with puck drop at 8:00 p.m.

Then on Saturday, October 12, the Huskies are in Grande Prairie as they face the JDA County Kings.

The last time the Huskies had met the Kings was at a home game on October 5, where the Pups managed to beat the Kings in a close game of 4-3.

Currently, the Huskies are in fifth place in the division standings with three wins and two losses, just one win more than the sixth place Kings.

Saturday’s game against the Kings is 8:00 p.m. at the Crosslink County Sportsplex in Grande Prairie.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleICBC reminds drivers to use caution on roads this Thanksgiving weekend
Next articleConservatives refuse to participate in national climate debate

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Taylor Curling Club to host registration night on October 17

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Taylor Curling Club will be hosting a registration night on Thursday, October 17. Participants can sign...
Read more
Sports

Registration still open for this Sunday’s First Annual Turkey Trot

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration is still open for the Peace Fusion Dance Society’s First Annual Turkey Trot. The...
Read more
Sports

Team Tardi wins Mens gold medal title at Curling Classic in Vernon

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Sterling Middleton and his team, Team Tardi, were in Vernon on the weekend, October...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Fort St John Huskies on the road this weekend for two...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this weekend to play two games. On Friday, October 11, the...

ICBC reminds drivers to use caution on roads this Thanksgiving weekend

Open House for ‘Sounds of Nature’ at the Peace Gallery North

Government should review Partnership Agreements following new data on caribou population,...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.