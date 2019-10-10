Fort St John Huskies on the road this weekend for two games in Alberta

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this weekend to play two games.

On Friday, October 11, the Huskies will be in Fairview as they take on the Flyers.

The Huskies have not yet played Fairview this season, and currently, the Flyers are in first place in the division standings with 4 wins and 1 loss.

The Huskies vs Flyers game is this Friday, October 11, at the Fairview Arena with puck drop at 8:00 p.m.

Then on Saturday, October 12, the Huskies are in Grande Prairie as they face the JDA County Kings.

The last time the Huskies had met the Kings was at a home game on October 5, where the Pups managed to beat the Kings in a close game of 4-3.

Currently, the Huskies are in fifth place in the division standings with three wins and two losses, just one win more than the sixth place Kings.

Saturday’s game against the Kings is 8:00 p.m. at the Crosslink County Sportsplex in Grande Prairie.