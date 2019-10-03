Fort St. John Huskies ready to play two games this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies have two games scheduled for this weekend as they continue to make their way into the season.

Huskies Head Coach, Todd Alexander, says, despite having some players out with injuries, he feels pretty good about this coming weekend’s games and that it will be a good experience for his players to try out different positions.

“I feel good. We got some guys that are out right now already but, as we know, it’s an opportunity for somebody else to try out a different role and do different things so we’ll go through that process and we may even have some AP guys available to us this weekend as well.”

On Friday, October 4, the Huskies will be on the road to Sexsmith to take on the Vipers.

The last time the Huskies met with the Vipers was at home, at the North Peace Arena, where the Huskies managed to win the game 5-3.

Alexander says the Sexsmith Arena has a smaller rink, so his team will have to quickly learn and adapt to that in order to remain on top of their game.

Then on Saturday, October 5, the Huskies are back home to host the JDA County Kings.

The last time the Huskies met with the Kings was on September 20 in Grande Prairie where the Huskies won that game 4-2.

Saturday’s game is taking place at the North Peace Arena with puck drop at 8:00 p.m.