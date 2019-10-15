0.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Sports

Fort St John Huskies to host ‘Annual Stick it to Cancer’ this Friday at North Peace Arena

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be home this Friday, October 18, as they host their ‘Annual Stick it to Cancer’ hockey game.

In this game, the Huskies will be taking on their Alaska Highway rivals, the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

Each year, the funds go towards women’s cancer awareness and this year the recipient of the fundraiser is the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation and nine-year-old Adaura Cayford who has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The Huskies will have a special raffle, where all proceeds will go to Adaura and her family as they continue their fight against cancer.

The ‘Annual Stick it to Cancer’ hockey game is this Friday, October 18, with puck drop at 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

For more information, you can visit the FSJ Huskies’ Facebook page.

Author

Scott Brooks
