Fort St. John
Friday, October 25, 2019
The Fort St. John Huskies vs the JDA County Kings. Photo by Scott Brooks
Fort St John Huskies to play two home games this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be playing two games at home this weekend.

Tonight, Friday, the Huskies will be host to the JDA County Kings.

The last time the Huskies took on the Kings was on October 12 in Grande Prairie. In that game, the Huskies were able to win it 5-2.

Currently, in the NWJHL division standings, the JDA County Kings are sitting fifth while the Huskies are ahead in third place.

The Huskies take on the Kings tonight, Friday, at 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Then, on Saturday, the Huskies are host to the Fairview Flyers.

The last time the Huskies played the Flyers was on the road on October 11 where the Huskies fell to Fairview in a close game of 3-2.

Currently, in the division standings, the Fairview Flyers are in second place, just one place above the Huskies.

Puck drop for Saturday’s game is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

