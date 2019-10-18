3.8 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The FSJ Huskies vs the Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports Fort St John Huskies to take on Dawson Creek Junior Canucks Friday,...
Sports

Fort St John Huskies to take on Dawson Creek Junior Canucks Friday, North Peace Navigators Saturday

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies have a couple of games lined up for this weekend, with one at home and one on the road.

Tonight, Friday, the Huskies are home as they host, their Alaska Highway rivals, the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks for the ‘Annual Stick it to Cancer’ hockey game.

The last time the Huskies played the Canucks was on September 27 in Dawson Creek where the Canucks won that game 3-1 over the Pups.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Then on Saturday, the Huskies hit the road to Peace River as they take on the North Peace Navigators.

This will be the first time this season that the Huskies will be playing against the Navigators.

Currently, the Huskies are in third place in the division standings, while the Navigators sit below the pups in fourth place.

The Huskies vs Navigators is tomorrow, Saturday, October 19, at the Baytex Energy Centre in Peace River. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleHit and run at the advance voting pole on Monday
Next articleFort St. John Rotary’s Pints for Polio Fundraiser

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies Player of the Week: Sam Smith

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #30 Goalie Sam Smith. Each week, a...
Read more
Sports

‘Give it a Try’ 55+ Games swim session this Sunday at North Peace Leisure Pool

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In partnership with Zone 12 of the B.C. 55+ Games Society, the City of...
Read more
Sports

Olympian Denny Morrison to help foster love of sport and play at Jumpstart Games in Fort St John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities will be hosting the Jumpstart Games on October 23 in...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Singh urges voters to ignore Liberal warnings about voting for NDP

Canadian Press -
NANAIMO, B.C. — Jagmeet Singh encouraged voters not to fall for what he says are Liberal scare tactics and instead cast their ballots for...

Fort St John Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle fire

SD60 students participated in National Student Vote Week.

Greens say they would restructure trade relations to address climate change

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.