Fort St John Huskies to take on Dawson Creek Junior Canucks Friday, North Peace Navigators Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies have a couple of games lined up for this weekend, with one at home and one on the road.

Tonight, Friday, the Huskies are home as they host, their Alaska Highway rivals, the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks for the ‘Annual Stick it to Cancer’ hockey game.

The last time the Huskies played the Canucks was on September 27 in Dawson Creek where the Canucks won that game 3-1 over the Pups.

Puck drop for tonight’s game is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Then on Saturday, the Huskies hit the road to Peace River as they take on the North Peace Navigators.

This will be the first time this season that the Huskies will be playing against the Navigators.

Currently, the Huskies are in third place in the division standings, while the Navigators sit below the pups in fourth place.

The Huskies vs Navigators is tomorrow, Saturday, October 19, at the Baytex Energy Centre in Peace River. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m.