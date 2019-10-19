Fort St John Huskies win at home in OT over Dawson Creek Junior Canucks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Friday night as they took on their Alaska Highway rivals, the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

This game was the Huskies annual ‘Stick it to Cancer’ fundraiser game in support of Women’s Cancer Awareness.

At 4:14 into the game, Dawson Phillips of the Huskies would score a goal on the Canucks, with an assist by Copper Willms, making the score 1-0.

Then later in the period, at 7:33 remaining, Gary Loewen would score a power play goal, with assists by Jared Loewen and Chase London, making the lead 2-0 over Dawson Creek.

Almost two minutes later, the Canucks would score a goal on the Pups making the score 2-1.

Then with 45 seconds remaining in the first frame, the Canucks would score on the Huskies tying the score at two apiece as they headed into the second period.

At 14 seconds into the second frame, the Canucks would break the tie by scoring on the Pups making the score 3-2.

Then at 6:47 into the period, Dawson Phillips would make his second goal of the night, with assists from Owen Floriant and Shayden Hiebert, making the score tied at three apiece.

At 9:15 into the frame, Connor Kindrat would score on a power play, with assists by Jared Loewen and Chase London, making the score 4-3.

Then at 2:58 remaining in the second period, Cooper Willms would make an unassisted goal on the Canucks taking the lead 5-3.

At 3:32 into the third frame, the Canucks started to play catch up by scoring a goal on the Huskies making the score 5-4.

Then at 8:55 into the period, the Canucks would score again on the Huskies tying the score at five apiece.

Eventually, there would be no more scoring to break the tie which then forced the game into overtime.

Overtime was in the Huskies favour as Gary Loewen would score one, at 27 seconds into OT, on Dawson Creek making the final score 6-5 for the Huskies.

Up next, the Huskies are on the road Saturday, October 19, to Peace River as they take on the North Peace Navigators. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the Baytex Energy Centre.