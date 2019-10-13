Fort St John Huskies win in Grande Prairie Saturday night

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road in Grande Prairie Saturday night as they took on the JDA County Kings.

The night did not start out in the Huskies favour as at 41 seconds into the game, the Kings would score on the Pups making it a 1-0 lead.

The score would remain 1-0 over the Huskies for the remainder of the period.

Then at just 8 seconds into the second period, the Kings would score again making it a 2-0 lead over the Huskies.

Finally, a couple minutes later, things would start to turn around for the Pups as Dawson Phillips would score a goal, with an assist by Cayden Frenette, making the score 2-1 behind the Kings.

Then at 3:26 into the period, Cayden Frenette would score a goal on the Kings, with a double assist by Jared Loewen and Gary Loewen, making the score tied at two apiece.

The scoring did not stop there as, at 6:02, Connor Kindrat would score a power play goal, with assists by Gary Loewen and Jared Winkel, making the score 3-2 over the Kings.

At 3:32 into the third period, Connor Kindrat would make his second goal of the night, with assists by Gary Loewen and Jared Loewen, extending the lead 4-2.

Then at 4:45 into the frame, Jared Winkel would score one on the Kings, with a double assist from Oscar Burgess and Dean Whitcomb, making the score 5-2.

The score would remain that way throughout the remainder of the game, with the Huskies winning 5-2 over the Kings.

Up next, the Huskies are home on October 18, as they host the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks for a special ‘Stick it to Cancer’ fundraiser game. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

Then on October 19, the Huskies are off to Peace River as they take on the North Peace Navigators. Game time is 8:00 p.m. at the Baytex Energy Centre.