2.8 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Source The Royal Canadian Legion
Home News Fort St John Legion in "dire need" of volunteers to help distribute...
News

Fort St John Legion in “dire need” of volunteers to help distribute Poppy boxes for annual Campaign

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Campaign is continuing to seek volunteers to help out with distributing Poppy boxes for the Annual Poppy Campaign.

According to Tina Tucker, of the local Poppy Campaign, the Legion is in “dire need” of finding volunteers to help distribute boxes to local businesses.

Organizers of the Poppy Campaign will be distributing boxes on Saturday and Monday to businesses across Fort St. John. Organizers and volunteers will be meeting inside the Legion located on the corner of 105 Avenue and 102 Street.

All funds raised by the Poppy Campaign stay in Fort St. John and help local Veterans.

If you are interested in volunteering or for more information, you can call Tina Tucker at 250-261-9996.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous article‘Fright on Ice’ free sakte this Sunday at Pomeroy Sport Centre
Next articleAlberta finance minister says diversifying revenues is a long-term ‘luxury’

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

Alberta finance minister says diversifying revenues is a long-term ‘luxury’

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Alberta's finance minister says the province will have the luxury of diversifying its revenues once its budget...
Read more
News

City of Fort St John Council to decide to remain in planning process for new pool

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the next Council meeting on Monday, City of Fort St. John Council will...
Read more
Energy News

Comment period opens for $20.6-billion Frontier oilsands mine project in Alberta

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada is inviting public comment on the proposed Frontier oilsands mine project in...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers on the road Friday night for game...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road tonight, Friday, for their lone game of the weekend. For...

City of Fort St John Council to decide to remain in...

Comment period opens for $20.6-billion Frontier oilsands mine project in Alberta

Yukon RCMP continue to search for missing man, possibly in BC

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.