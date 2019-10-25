Fort St John Legion in “dire need” of volunteers to help distribute Poppy boxes for annual Campaign

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Campaign is continuing to seek volunteers to help out with distributing Poppy boxes for the Annual Poppy Campaign.

According to Tina Tucker, of the local Poppy Campaign, the Legion is in “dire need” of finding volunteers to help distribute boxes to local businesses.

Organizers of the Poppy Campaign will be distributing boxes on Saturday and Monday to businesses across Fort St. John. Organizers and volunteers will be meeting inside the Legion located on the corner of 105 Avenue and 102 Street.

All funds raised by the Poppy Campaign stay in Fort St. John and help local Veterans.

If you are interested in volunteering or for more information, you can call Tina Tucker at 250-261-9996.