Fort St. John Loves Families October 5th – 12th

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Loves Families Week is a week-long initiative created by the Family Friendly Coalition as a way for families to feel more connected to the community.

This is an opportunity to visit a variety of participating businesses and organizations for a week of free or low-cost activities for the whole family.

See the following brochure or get your own copy at a Family Friendly Community Partner or FSJ’s Family Friendly Early Years on Facebook.

For a copy of the brochure; CLICK HERE