Photo of City Hall. Photo by Tracy Teves
News

Fort St John non-profit groups request $584,000 in Base Budget Grants for 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a City of Fort St. John Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, eight non-profit groups made a request to Council for a total of $548,000 in Base Budget Grants for 2020.

Funding from the Base Budget Grants helps ease the financial strain that non-profit organizations face such as operating costs and facility improvements.

The eight non-profit groups to request for grants include the Fort St. John Curling Club, the Fort St. John Public Library, NEAT, the Women’s Resource Society, Tourism Fort St. John, the Community Arts Council, the North Peace Historical Society, and the North Peace Justice Society.

The largest amount to be requested is from the Library for $425,000. The amount requested is to hire technical support staff in order to assist patrons with their technological needs.

All requests for Base Budget Grants can be found on the City’s website.

