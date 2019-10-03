Fort St John RCMP continue to remind residents to remove valuables from vehicles

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are continuing to remind residents to remove valuables from vehicles.

Over the past month, RCMP say they have been receiving a high volume of reports of vehicles being broken into and valuables being stolen.

The RCMP is reminding the public of the #9PMRoutine campaign to equip citizens to protect themselves and their possessions.

According to Police, the #9PMRoutine is simple to follow as every night a 9:00 p.m., you go out to your vehicle to check to see that it is locked and that valuables are either removed or hidden from view.

The RCMP say the biggest message of the #9PMRoutine is to secure your belongings as out of sight is out of mind.

If you happen to be a victim of theft or witness suspicious activity, you can call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.