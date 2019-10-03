12 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 3, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Fort St John RCMP continue to remind residents to remove valuables from...
News

Fort St John RCMP continue to remind residents to remove valuables from vehicles

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are continuing to remind residents to remove valuables from vehicles.

Over the past month, RCMP say they have been receiving a high volume of reports of vehicles being broken into and valuables being stolen.

The RCMP is reminding the public of the #9PMRoutine campaign to equip citizens to protect themselves and their possessions.

According to Police, the #9PMRoutine is simple to follow as every night a 9:00 p.m., you go out to your vehicle to check to see that it is locked and that valuables are either removed or hidden from view.

The RCMP say the biggest message of the #9PMRoutine is to secure your belongings as out of sight is out of mind.

If you happen to be a victim of theft or witness suspicious activity, you can call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBC COS reminds residents to secure attractants as bear hibernation begins

RECENT STORIES

News

BC COS reminds residents to secure attractants as bear hibernation begins

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As we begin to enter the Fall season, bears are starting to prepare for...
Read more
News

New school program gives Baldonnel School students hands-on building skills

Tracy Teves -
BALDONNEL, B.C. - Grade 5 and 6 students at Baldonnel Elementary are being given an opportunity for hands-on learning...
Read more
News

Fort St John sees $2.2 million in construction value during September

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

New school program gives Baldonnel School students hands-on building skills

Tracy Teves -
BALDONNEL, B.C. - Grade 5 and 6 students at Baldonnel Elementary are being given an opportunity for hands-on learning with the construction of two...

Fort St John sees $2.2 million in construction value during September

Green Leader Elizabeth May losing respect for NDP’s Singh over ‘fake...

Beard’s Brewing Oktoberfest Fundraiser for Literacy Society

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.