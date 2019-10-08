Fort St John RCMP investigate suspicious deaths of livestock

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP has provided an update following the investigations of suspicious deaths involving livestock.

Suspicious deaths involving a bull and a horse were reported to RCMP.

The RCMP confirms that necropsies were conducted on both the bull and the horse in these files.

Police say veterinarian findings in the horse file concluded that the horse died of a perforated bowel.

Upon closer inspection of the genital area, it was concluded that there were marks in close proximity to each other that are very consistent with that of small animal claws which were confirmed by a pathologist.

The necropsy conducted on the bull was not able to determine a specific cause of death.

RCMP confirms there is still no discernible link between the two incidents and trust these investigations should bring relief to local livestock producers.

In addition to these cases, this past weekend, a registered Hereford was found butchered in a local field.