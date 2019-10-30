Fort St John RCMP investigating copper wire theft

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are investigating the theft of copper wire from job sites along the Alaska Highway.

On October 13, Police say they received a report of a theft of copper wire at various job sites along Highway 97 North in the Pink Mountain area.

According to RCMP, thefts are reported to typically occur overnight on weekends, with a total of approximately $100,000 of copper wire to have been stolen.

Police say the copper wire is usually stolen as large spools of approximately 200 feet of wire.

If you observe suspicious rural activity at night or on weekends, especially larger trucks loading up or carrying large wooden spools of copper wire, you are being asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.