Fort St John RCMP investigating suspicious deaths involving livestock

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are currently investigating suspicious deaths involving livestock.

According to RCMP, on September 22, they received a report of a bull that was found dead and missing its genitals.

RCMP say it is unknown when the bull had died, but significant time had passed before it was reported.

Then on October 1, RCMP received a report of a horse that was found dead, also missing its genitals.

In both instances, the RCMP attended to investigate but were unable to determine a cause of death.

Police say there is no indication they died due to predators and it is unclear whether the two events are related but both are considered suspicious in nature.

The B.C. RCMP Livestock Section has been contacted for consultation.

If you have any information regarding these incidents or if you see any suspicious activity, you are being asked to call RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.