Wednesday, October 30, 2019
News

Fort St. John RCMP looking for missing female

Avatar Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The RCMP are just releasing information about a possible missing person that was first reported in September.

On September 24, 2019, family of 32-year-old, Krista-Lyn Hurst requested the Fort St John RCMP attempt to help locate her in order to ensure her safety as they believed she was residing in Fort St John, B.C.

The Fort St John RCMP have made extensive attempts to locate Krista-Lyn but have been unable to locate her.  The family has updated the Fort St John RCMP indicating they have received social media contact but that she has not been seen in person.

Krista-Lyn is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • Height: 5’1″ (155cm)
  • Weight: 126 lbs (57kg)
  • Hair: Brown (last known photo dyed purple)
  • Eyes: Blue

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has any information about Krista-Lyn Hurst or where she might be, to please contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.

Adam Reaburn
