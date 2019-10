FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP posted to twitter they are looking for several youths that disrupted a burial ceremony.

Mischief: Immaculata Cemetery on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 around 2:40-2:50 pm. Several youths disrupted a burial ceremony.

If you know anything about the incident you are being asked to call Cst, Rambally 250-787-8117.