4.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Fort St John RCMP looking to return found dirt bike to rightful...
News

Fort St John RCMP looking to return found dirt bike to rightful owner

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are looking to return property to its rightful owner.

On October 6, RCMP say they located a small Yamaha dirt bike at an apartment building in Taylor and believe it to be stolen.

If you are the owner of this dirt bike, you are being asked to contact the police with colour, serial number, or any other form of proof of ownership.

The Fort St. John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident, to contact them at  250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFort St John RCMP investigating copper wire theft
Next articleDry floor tender awarded for North Peace Arena

RECENT STORIES

News

Dry floor tender awarded for North Peace Arena

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Tender was awarded to Ice Builders Supply Inc from Liverpool, NY, to build a...
Read more
News

Fort St John RCMP investigating copper wire theft

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are investigating the theft of copper wire from job sites...
Read more
News

Trick or Treating at the North Peace Seniors Housing

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Trick or Treating this year has opened the door to bring smiles and appreciation...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Trick or Treating at the North Peace Seniors Housing

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Trick or Treating this year has opened the door to bring smiles and appreciation with a visit to the...

RCMP seeks help from the public identifying vehicle and suspect

Interested in a career with the Mounties?

Propane shipments and asset sales impact AltaGas third-quarter results

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.