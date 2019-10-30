Fort St John RCMP looking to return found dirt bike to rightful owner

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are looking to return property to its rightful owner.

On October 6, RCMP say they located a small Yamaha dirt bike at an apartment building in Taylor and believe it to be stolen.

If you are the owner of this dirt bike, you are being asked to contact the police with colour, serial number, or any other form of proof of ownership.

The Fort St. John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident, to contact them at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.