Fort St John RCMP see rise in theft of valuables from vehicles

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is reporting an increase in the theft of valuables from vehicles.

According to the RCMP, the amount of theft from vehicles has almost doubled within the past year from 27 reported thefts in 2018 to 49 in 2019.

Out of the 49 thefts, the RCMP report that 11 have occurred within the first four days of October.

Police say it appears that more than 60 percent of these thefts are occurring in the North West quadrant of the city.

According to RCMP, in most of these cases, it appears there are no signs of entry to the vehicles so it could be possible that vehicles are being left unlocked.

The RCMP is reminding owners to lock up and remove all valuables before leaving your vehicle and is encouraging everyone to take part in the #9PMRoutine campaign.