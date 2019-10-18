Fort St. John Rotary’s Pints for Polio Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This weekend is the FSJ Rotary Club’s ‘Pints for Polio’ Fundraiser.

Saturday, October 19th, 2019, check-in for the event is at 1:30 pm at the Curling Club. Bring your ticket to receive your free mug and Pints for Polio passport.

The Pints Tour Bus will take you to your destination, for a beer (or wine where offered) at ten participating pubs. The Polio passport is your pass to receive your beverage at each pub.

The Pints Tour Buses will be circulating between the pubs during the event to transport participants of the tour.

A safe ride home will be available.

Tickets are $60 and can be purchased; CLICK HERE or email fortstjohnrotary@gmail.com.

All funds raised from the pub crawl are being donated to the End Polio Now Fund.

For more information; CLICK HERE.