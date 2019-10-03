6.8 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 3, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Fort St John sees $2.2 million in construction value during September
News

Fort St John sees $2.2 million in construction value during September

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for September 2019.

For September, the value of construction was $2,213,620.00 with 13 permits issued.

The largest project on the list is for a Single Family Dwelling with a dollar value of $515,200.00.

In comparison to 2018, the overall construction value of the projects is up from $32.9 million to $48.0 million.

The number of permits issued so far in 2019 is slightly less at 83, compared to 85 a year ago.

You can view the full July 2019 building permit report on the City’s website.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleGreen Leader Elizabeth May losing respect for NDP’s Singh over ‘fake stories’
Next articleNew school program gives Baldonnel School students hands-on building skills

RECENT STORIES

News

New school program gives Baldonnel School students hands-on building skills

Tracy Teves -
BALDONNEL, B.C. - Grade 5 and 6 students at Baldonnel Elementary are being given an opportunity for hands-on learning...
Read more
News

Beard’s Brewing Oktoberfest Fundraiser for Literacy Society

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Beard's Brewing is hosting an Octoberfest Fundraiser with proceeds going to the Fort...
Read more
News

Fort St. John Association for Community Living recognizes inclusive employers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Association for Community Living (FSJACL) is recognizing inclusive employers to...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St. John Association for Community Living recognizes inclusive employers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Association for Community Living (FSJACL) is recognizing inclusive employers to celebrate National Disability Employment Month. By...

Fort St. John Huskies ready to play two games this weekend

The North Peace Ride for Disabled, Country Dinner Fundraiser a Success

Carbon offsets helpful to address airplane emissions but not ideal

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.