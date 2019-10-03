Fort St John sees $2.2 million in construction value during September

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for September 2019.

For September, the value of construction was $2,213,620.00 with 13 permits issued.

The largest project on the list is for a Single Family Dwelling with a dollar value of $515,200.00.

In comparison to 2018, the overall construction value of the projects is up from $32.9 million to $48.0 million.

The number of permits issued so far in 2019 is slightly less at 83, compared to 85 a year ago.

You can view the full July 2019 building permit report on the City’s website.