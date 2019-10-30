Freezing Rain warning issued for Fort Nelson

FORT NELSON, B.C. – A freezing rain warning has been issued for the Fort Nelson region.

Environment Canada says rain is falling near Fort Nelson where warm air is moving over sub-zero temperatures at the surface. Freezing rain will end later this morning as the surface temperature rises above zero and the front moves out of the area.

A local highway report suggests the freezing rain could be anywhere from Fort Nelson to Liard River.

See the full weather warning below.

7:31 AM PDT Wednesday 30 October 2019

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Fort Nelson

Freezing rain is expected or occurring.

Freezing rain is falling near Fort Nelson where warm air aloft is moving over sub-zero surface temperatures.

Freezing rain will end later this morning as the surface temperature rises above zero and the front moves out of the area.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.