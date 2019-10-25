2.8 C
‘Fright on Ice’ free sakte this Sunday at Pomeroy Sport Centre

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In celebration of Halloween, the City of Fort St. John Recreation, in partnership with PETRONAS, will be holding ‘Fright on Ice’.

According to the City, this session will take place during the Sunday PETRONAS free skate and is an opportunity for you to wear your costume, eat some sweet treats, and play games for your chance to win prizes.

All ages are welcome to attend this free skate and get into the Halloween spirit!

‘Fright on Ice’ will be taking place Sunday, October 27 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the Oval at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For more information, you can send an email to recreation@fortstjohn.ca.

