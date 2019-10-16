FSJ Multi Cultural Society hosts Diwali, Festival of Lights

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Multi-Cultural Society of Fort St. John is hosting Diwali, Festival of Lights at the Stonebridge Hotel.
Come down on Friday, October 25th, 2019, for the start of Diwali, a five day Hindu celebration that symbolizes the spiritual ‘victory of light over darkness.’ Submerge yourself in Indian culture on one of the most important days in India.
Celebrations start at 6:00 pm;
- Pooja Arti
- Dance Performances
- Singing
- Food Service by the Olive Tree, $6 per serving of Indian Food
For more information on the event; CLICK HERE