4.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News FSJ Multi Cultural Society hosts Diwali, Festival of Lights
News

FSJ Multi Cultural Society hosts Diwali, Festival of Lights

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Multi-Cultural Society of Fort St. John is hosting Diwali, Festival of Lights at the Stonebridge Hotel.

Come down on Friday, October 25th, 2019, for the start of Diwali, a five day Hindu celebration that symbolizes the spiritual ‘victory of light over darkness.’ Submerge yourself in Indian culture on one of the most important days in India.

Celebrations start at 6:00 pm;

  • Pooja Arti
  • Dance Performances
  • Singing
  • Food Service by the Olive Tree, $6 per serving of Indian Food

For more information on the event; CLICK HERE

 

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleNEBC Yukon Trackers to host special game this Saturday in support of Adaura
Next articleBC Coroners Service releases updated illicit drug death reports

RECENT STORIES

News

BC Coroners Service releases updated illicit drug death reports

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The BC Coroners Service has published updated reports on illicit drug toxicity deaths and fentanyl-detected drug...
Read more
News

City of Fort St John auctions off five properties as part of Annual Tax Sale

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John held its Annual Tax Sale on September 30...
Read more
News

Winter is coming with Peace Gallery North

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With winter soon approaching, Peace Gallery North is hosting events to get you in...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

City of Fort St John auctions off five properties as part...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John held its Annual Tax Sale on September 30 in the Council Chambers at...

Winter is coming with Peace Gallery North

Grande Prairie suspicious death, victim identified.

Second non-medical cannabis retail store soon to open doors

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.