0.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
A photo of Eric Wade injured in the collision on October 5, 2019.
Home News Fundraiser launched for American injured in collision south of Taylor
NewsRegional

Fundraiser launched for American injured in collision south of Taylor

Avatar Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Family has set up a fundraiser for a man from Alaska after a serious accident south of Taylor.

Saturday, October 5th, 2019, at approximately 12:10 p.m., police and emergency services responded to a serious injury, two-vehicle collision by the new chain-up area on top of the South Taylor Hill.

According to Mike Halskov, Cpl Media Relations Officer for the RCMP, upon arrival, it was determined that the driver of a truck had collided with another vehicle, causing significant injuries to the lone occupant of the second vehicle, a man in his 40’s from the United States.

The male has been identified as Eric Wade from Alaska.  According to the fundraiser for Wade, he has two broken arms, a broken leg and was moved to the ICU due to a leak in his lungs.  The fundraiser will support family members to travel to Wade to support him during his treatment in a Canadian hospital.

You can donate to the fundraiser by clicking here.

Police entered into an impaired driving (by drug) investigation with the man who was driving the truck, a man in his 30’s from the local area who is known to police.
The highway was closed for a period of time as police investigated this criminal collision.  Peace Regional Traffic Services (FSJ) and the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are continuing with the investigation.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleSingh says abolishing the Senate would see Canadians better represented
Next articleSome facts and figures about the federal riding of Guelph

RECENT STORIES

News

Man rescued after falling off curved Kiskatinaw River Bridge

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace Search and Rescue was called in to help someone who fell from...
Read more
Energy News

Climate activist Greta Thunberg tweets that she plans to visit Alberta

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON — Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has announced that's she's going to Alberta. The 16-year-old tweeted that she'll be heading north...
Read more
News

RCMP in Grande Prairie investigating suspicious death

Adam Reaburn -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – In the early morning hours of October 13, 2019, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond...

Canadian Press -
Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill Voters in this riding north of Toronto will face an interesting choice this election. In 2015, they narrowly elected retired Air Force...

Some facts and figures about the federal riding of Guelph

Fundraiser launched for American injured in collision south of Taylor

Singh says abolishing the Senate would see Canadians better represented

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.