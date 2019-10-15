Fundraiser launched for American injured in collision south of Taylor

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Family has set up a fundraiser for a man from Alaska after a serious accident south of Taylor.

Saturday, October 5th, 2019, at approximately 12:10 p.m., police and emergency services responded to a serious injury, two-vehicle collision by the new chain-up area on top of the South Taylor Hill.

According to Mike Halskov, Cpl Media Relations Officer for the RCMP, upon arrival, it was determined that the driver of a truck had collided with another vehicle, causing significant injuries to the lone occupant of the second vehicle, a man in his 40’s from the United States.

The male has been identified as Eric Wade from Alaska. According to the fundraiser for Wade, he has two broken arms, a broken leg and was moved to the ICU due to a leak in his lungs. The fundraiser will support family members to travel to Wade to support him during his treatment in a Canadian hospital.

You can donate to the fundraiser by clicking here.