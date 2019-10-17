11.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 17, 2019
Elections Canada voting booth
General Election Day is October 21, Elections Canada reminds voters to register

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – General Election Day for the 2019 Canada Federal Election is set for Monday, October 21.

According to Elections Canada, electors who are not registered can still vote on October 21 by registering at their polling station on election day.

To find a polling station, all electors need to do is enter their postal code online at elections.ca or call 1-800-463-6868.

The polling station in Fort St. John for General Election Day on October 21 is at the Fort St. John Senior Citizens Hall and will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To help make it easier for voters to travel to the polls, B.C. Transit will be offering free transit in Fort St. John to residents and handyDART customers throughout the duration of the voting period.

For more information on voting, you can visit elections.ca.

