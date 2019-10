FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Today is General Election Day for the 2019 Canada Federal Election.

To find a polling station, all electors need to do is enter their postal code online at elections.ca or call 1-800-463-6868.

The polling stations will be open today from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To help make it easier for voters to travel to the polls, B.C. Transit will be offering free transit in Fort St. John to residents and handyDART customers throughout the duration of the voting period.