‘Give it a Try’ 55+ Games badminton session this Sunday at Margaret Ma Murray Community School

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In partnership with Zone 12 of the B.C. 55+ Games Society, the City of Fort St. John will be offering a badminton session, this Sunday, October 20, at Margaret Ma Murray Community School.

This is the last of the ‘Give it a Try Series’ and is an opportunity for people 55+, that might be interested in taking part in the next B.C. 55+ Games, to come out and give it a try.

No registration or payment is required to attend the badminton session.

The badminton session is taking place on Sunday, October 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Margaret Ma Murray Community School.

Afterwards, you can enjoy a light refreshment and chat with members of the B.C. 55+ Games Society to learn more about the services and programs offered within the community.

For more information, you can contact the City of Fort St. John Recreation at 250-785-4592 or email recreation@fortstjohn.ca.