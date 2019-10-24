9.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports ‘Give it a Try’ 55+ Games badminton session this Sunday at Margaret...
Sports

‘Give it a Try’ 55+ Games badminton session this Sunday at Margaret Ma Murray Community School

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In partnership with Zone 12 of the B.C. 55+ Games Society, the City of Fort St. John will be offering a badminton session, this Sunday, October 20, at Margaret Ma Murray Community School.

This is the last of the ‘Give it a Try Series’ and is an opportunity for people 55+, that might be interested in taking part in the next B.C. 55+ Games, to come out and give it a try.

No registration or payment is required to attend the badminton session.

The badminton session is taking place on Sunday, October 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Margaret Ma Murray Community School.

Afterwards, you can enjoy a light refreshment and chat with members of the B.C. 55+ Games Society to learn more about the services and programs offered within the community.

For more information, you can contact the City of Fort St. John Recreation at 250-785-4592 or email recreation@fortstjohn.ca.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSchool District 60 sees little change in enrolment for 2019-2020 school year
Next articleLocal Fire Departments battle Thursday morning fire in Taylor

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities hosts Jumpstart Games to local kids in Fort St John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities was host to the Jumpstart Games on Wednesday in Fort...
Read more
Sports

NEBC Midget Predators played the weekend in Williams Lake

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators were on the road over the weekend for a...
Read more
Sports

City of Fort St John Recreation offering Drop-in Stroller Fit

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John Recreation is offering a unique fitness class for...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

New legislation in B.C. law recognizes Indigenous human rights

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C.- Legislation introduced Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, creates a path forward to recognize and uphold the human rights of Indigenous peoples in B.C. "Today's...

Volunteers needed for Poppy Box Distribution

WorkBC ‘Find Your Fit’ taking place Thursday at NPSS

Movies in the Gym at Taylor Elementary School

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.