‘Give it a Try’ 55+ Games swim session this Sunday at North Peace Leisure Pool

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In partnership with Zone 12 of the B.C. 55+ Games Society, the City of Fort St. John will be offering a swim session with stroke correction, this Sunday, October 20, at the North Peace Leisure Pool.

This is an opportunity for people 55+, that might be interested in taking part in the next B.C. 55+ Games, to come out and give it a try.

No registration or payment is required to attend the swim session.

The swim session with stroke correction is taking place on Sunday, October 20 from 11:00 a.m.to 12:00 p.m. at the North Peace Leisure Pool.

The swim session is part of a ‘Give it a Try Series‘.

The next and final session in the series, following the swim session, is badminton on October 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Margaret Ma Murray Community School.

For more information, you can contact the City of Fort St. John Recreation at 250-785-4592 or email recreation@fortstjohn.ca.