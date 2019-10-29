GoFundMe created to bring the Lumberjack back to Coffee Creek

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After an unfortunate incident of destruction destroying the historic Lumberjack landmark at Mile 62.5 on the Alaska Hwy, Ryan Trahan felt something had to be done to get him back on his feet.

At 9:15 pm on Sunday, October 27th, 2019, a truck driver travelling the Alaska Hwy witnessed someone shoot a flair at the Halloween display set up at the base of the loved Lumberjack landmark, destroying him for good.

The news deeply saddened Trahan shares his daughter Jessica McBeth. Trahan grew up in this community since he was a child and felt the community could come together to replace the Lumberjack.

The Lumberjack has had a history of vandalism and then survived a lightning strike that had a tree land on it, and at that time, the community came together to resurrect the landmark, according to Debbie Lee Clarke. Clarke is the daughter of Lawson Clarke, who first erected the Lumberjack as advertising for his family sawmill that has been appreciated by travellers of the Alaska Hwy since the 1980s.

Through the company Trahan works with (Watts projects), he wants to hold a BBQ by donation to fund any additional costs for the new Lumberjack.

Trahan has researched making a new Lumberjack by finding a builder in the states. He plans on using the funds to have the new landmark built, shipped and installed.

McBeth is helping her father by managing social media by building the GoFundMe account and a new FB Group.

