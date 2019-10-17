3.6 C
Thursday, October 17, 2019
GoFundMe set up for grieving family

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A memorial GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of Chloe Allen’s grieving family.

The account reports Allen passed very suddenly and unexpectedly in the early morning of Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the age of 12.

The fundraiser set to raise $10,000 is already, past the halfway mark for the goal amount at $6,450. According to the account, the family is overwhelmed with the costs and decisions that need to be made in planning the funeral.

Allen was known as a sweet girl who was full of life.

To view the GoFundMe; CLICK HERE

