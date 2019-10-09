Government of BC – Accessibility Consultation Meeting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Government is seeking feedback from residents on new laws and policies being developed to better support people with disabilities.

Accessibility legislation would guide government, persons with disabilities, and the broader community to work together to identify, remove and prevent barriers.

According to the government, there are more than 926,000 British Columbians over the age of 15 with some form of disability, nearly 25% of the population.

Public Engagement Sessions are being set in communities across the province with Shane Simpson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction who is seeking feedback to develop new laws, standards and policies.

Session Three takes place in Fort St. John on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 5 pm to 7:30 pm at the North Peace Cultural Centre in the Conference & Dance Room.

The opportunity to provide feedback will be open from September 16 to November 29, 2019, at 4 pm

Available ways to share your feedback include;

Completing the online questionnaire. This will take approximately 10 minutes;

Sending your comments by email or telephone;

Attending an in-person session in one of nine locations;

Participating in a virtual town hall;

Community groups, libraries and other organizations can apply for resources for independent community meetings for up to $2,000 to host their own conversations and provide feedback. For details, visit SPARC BC.

Organizations, self-advocates and advocates can also make formal submissions that will be posted to this site.

After the consultation period ends, the B.C. Government will provide a summary of the feedback and input that has been received. This feedback and input will be used to inform the development of accessibility legislation for B.C.

For more information, CLICK HERE

To view the FB Event page; CLICK HERE