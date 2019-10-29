Grande Prairie RCMP charge male following the sale of stolen items on Kijiji

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP have charged a man following the sale of stolen items on Kijiji.

On October 28, Police say a man attended the RCMP detachment to report suspicious activity on Kijiji.

According to RCMP, the property for sale matched the serial number for the property that had been stolen from him.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., Grande Prairie RCMP, with assistance from RCMP General Investigation Section, attended a local gas station where a 26-year-old man was arrested without incident and the stolen property was recovered by police.

RCMP would like to remind the public to record serial numbers on all items of importance and value.

If you know of any stolen property that is being sold online, you are being asked to contact your local Police Detachment or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.