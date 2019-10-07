Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing man

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Bryan Shofner.

The 48-year-old was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on September 28, 2019.

Bryan is described as:

6’1/180lbs

Bald

There is a concern for Bryan’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance for any information in relation to his whereabouts. Please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com (http://www.p3tips.com) or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.