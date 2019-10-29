-7.6 C
Grande Prairie RCMP looking to locate missing man

Avatar Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Steven Jones.

According to RCMP, Jones was last seen in Grande Prairie on October 20.

Jones is described as:

  • 5’8″/150lbs
  • Brown hair

There is a concern for Jones’ well-being.

The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

If you have any information regarding Jones’ whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

