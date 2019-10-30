Grande Prairie RCMP offer tips for a safe Halloween

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are reminding residents and motorists to pay extra attention this Halloween.

RCMP are asking motorists to reduce their speed and increase their vigilance, especially in residential neighbourhoods, as dark costumes and poor lighting can make it difficult to see trick-or-treaters.

Trick-or-treaters are also being reminded to stay safe by improving visibility such as wearing bright costumes, reflective tape, glow sticks or carry a flashlight.

RCMP also suggests that kids should never trick-or-treat unsupervised and that they should not eat treats until a trusted adult has inspected them.

The RCMP encourages residents and motorists to follow the rules of the road, both as a pedestrian and driver, so that all may enjoy a safe and fun Halloween.