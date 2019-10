GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Due to the winter-like weather conditions, Grande Prairie RCMP would like to remind drivers to slow down.

As of Friday morning, parts of the Alberta Peace and into the Southern B.C. Peace are experiencing heavy snow and poor road conditions.

RCMP advise that roads and highways in the Grande Prairie area may be slippery due to precipitation and are asking drivers to use caution.

There may also be reduced visibility in some areas.