Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Mary Estelle.

According to RCMP, Estelle was last seen in Clairmont, Alberta on September 30.

Estelle is described as:

  • 5’2″ / 110lbs
  • brown hair, brown eyes
  • last seen wearing a white coat, black leggings, pink shirt and pink shoes

Police say there is a concern for her well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

If you have any information regarding Estelle’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at  780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

