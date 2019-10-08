-2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth

Avatar Scott Brooks

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Jordyn McCartney.

According to RCMP, McCartney was last seen in the Wembley area on October 7, however, she is believed to be in Grande Prairie.

McCartney is described as:

  • 5’2″/150lbs
  • Orange hair
  • Brown eyes
  • last seen wearing a red coat, black baseball cap, and a dress/ skirt with flower print

There is a concern for her well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

If you have any information regarding McCartney’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articlePromise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail
Next articleSchool District 60 to revise school catchment area boundaries for opening of new Fort St John elementary school

RECENT STORIES

News

School District 60 to revise school catchment area boundaries for opening of new Fort St John elementary school

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the planned opening of Anne Roberts Young Elementary School for September 2020, School...
Read more
News

North Peace Ride for the Disabled seeks volunteers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first ride for the season is Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 and the North...
Read more
News

Shoppers Drug Mart WestJet Raffle

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This Friday at Shoppers Drug Mart will be the annual WestJet Raffle in support...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Get out and vote Green in the election, May tells climate...

Canadian Press -
LONGUEUIL, Que. — Green Leader Elizabeth May supports activists who are blocking bridges to spur efforts against climate change, but she says people should get out and vote if they...

North Peace Ride for the Disabled seeks volunteers

Bloc Quebecois leader says secularism taking up too much space in...

Shoppers Drug Mart WestJet Raffle

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.