Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing youth

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Jordyn McCartney.

According to RCMP, McCartney was last seen in the Wembley area on October 7, however, she is believed to be in Grande Prairie.

McCartney is described as:

5’2″/150lbs

Orange hair

Brown eyes

last seen wearing a red coat, black baseball cap, and a dress/ skirt with flower print

There is a concern for her well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

If you have any information regarding McCartney’s whereabouts, you are being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.