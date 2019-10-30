Grande Prairie RCMP seek to identify suspect of armed robbery

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

On October 28, shortly after 4:00 p.m., RCMP say they received a 911 call of an armed robbery at a local business in Grande Prairie.

According to Police, a male suspect entered the Source Adult Video store on 100 Avenue, covering his face and carrying a weapon. The male left the business with an undisclosed amount of money and departed on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The male suspect is described as:

Caucasian

wearing blue jeans, black hooded sweater with grey and red sleeves, lighter coloured ball cap, dark boots

carried a dark coloured drawstring type bag

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.