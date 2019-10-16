2.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Grande Prairie suspicious death, victim identified.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, B.C. – The RCMP have released the name of the adult male victim found by police in the early hours of Sunday, October 13th, 2019.

RCMP have identified Cody Michaloski (28) of Grande Prairie. Michaloski’s family has been notified.

The Edmonton medical examiner completed an autopsy and determined the death to be a homicide.

Edmonton Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate this incident.

No further information is available at this time.

In the early morning hours of October 13, 2019, Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a residence in an apartment building on Poplar Drive.

On arrival, the RCMP discovered the body of an adult male.

RCMP Major Crimes has taken carriage of the investigation

If you have any information regarding this matter, please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or call your local police detachment.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)

