Monday, October 21, 2019
Election

Green leader casts ballot in B.C. riding, calls election a climate referendum
Green leader casts ballot in B.C. riding, calls election a climate referendum

SIDNEY, B.C. — Green Leader Elizabeth May says she spent the early part of her day sending messages of thanks to young children from across Canada wishing her luck in today’s federal election.

May says she’s received messages for children too young to vote who tell her they have convinced their parents and grandparents to vote Green.

The Greens, who held two seats at the start of the campaign, are hoping for a breakthrough.

May voted at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Sidney, B.C., in her home riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands.

May says the election was a climate referendum and the Greens are the only party with climate strategy grounded in science.

The Greens promise to stop the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project and pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, if elected.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2019.

 

