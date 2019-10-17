Green Leader Elizabeth May calls talk of a coalition government ‘premature’

QUALICUM BEACH, B.C. — Green Leader Elizabeth May says talk of a coalition government in Canada is “premature” until after the Oct. 21 election.

May says parties can plan to work together before ballots are cast in countries with a proportional representation electoral system, but such talk is “meaningless” in Canada’s first-past-the-post system.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau had electoral reform as one of his campaign promises in 2015 but dropped the idea shortly into his mandate.

The possibility of a coalition government has been a popular topic, with polls showing a strong possibility of a minority Liberal or Conservative government emerging from Monday’s vote.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said over the weekend that he would consider entering into a coalition with Trudeau’s Liberals, though he has recently appeared cooler on the idea.

May is campaigning in British Columbia today to promote her party’s fisheries policy.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019.

The Canadian Press