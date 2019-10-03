6.8 C
Thursday, October 3, 2019
Green Leader Elizabeth May losing respect for NDP’s Singh over ‘fake stories’

Canadian Press Canadian Press

VICTORIA — Green Leader Elizabeth May says she’s losing patience with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, accusing him of spreading false information about the Greens.

May made the comments at a news conference in Victoria after announcing her party’s plans to reform seniors’ policy.

She says Singh falsely states the Greens are wobbly on abortion rights, weak on national unity and prepared to prop up a possible minority Conservative government.

May says the Greens support a woman’s right to choose, are steadfast in their support for a united Canada, and that the party does not rule out talking to other parties in a minority Parliament, even though Green and Conservative policies diverge on many issues.

May says her New Democrat opponent appears focused on attacking her party at every opportunity to try and make the link for voters that a vote for the Greens effectively supports Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives.

The Greens decided not to run a candidate in a byelection Singh won earlier this year in the riding of Burnaby South as a show of courtesy, without which May says Singh would have a harder earning a seat in the House of Commons.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 03, 2019.

The Canadian Press

