Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Green Leader Elizabeth May predicts minority government, warns against majority

Canadian Press Canadian Press

VICTORIA — Green Leader Elizabeth May says it appears Canadians are about to elect a minority government.

She says minority Parliaments ensure co-operation between parties and the Greens can play leading roles in implementing environmental policies that fight climate change.

May warns against electing a majority Liberal or Conservative government, saying neither party is truly committed to climate action.

The Greens held two seats when the election was called and are hoping for a breakthrough on Oct. 21 that has eluded them in previous votes.

May says she’s willing to talk to all parties in the event of a minority situation, but describes New Democrat, Conservative and Liberal environmental policies as road maps for failure.

May said the Greens’ “Mission: Possible” climate plan includes halting the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project and cutting Canada’s greenhouse-gas emissions by 60 per cent below 2005 levels over the next decade.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2019.

  

 

The Canadian Press

